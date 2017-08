Aug 2 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* Announces on-market share buy-back

* Buyback ‍would represent 6.5 per cent of company's issued share capital or around 33.1 million ordinary shares​

* With effect from 21 august 2017, an on-market share buy-back for shares up to a maximum aggregate value of $100 million

* Buy back acquisitions would be accretive to earnings and net assets per share of group