Sept 20 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* Asx alert-genworth extends lmi contract for nab’s broker business-gma.ax

* extended supply and service contract with nab for provision of lenders mortgage insurance for nab’s broker business

* Genworth mortgage insurance australia- extended contract does not change guidance provided that gross written premium will be down 10 to 15 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: