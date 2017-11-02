FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia says qtrly underlying NPAT $‍40.5 mln, down 14.6 pct
November 2, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia says qtrly underlying NPAT $‍40.5 mln, down 14.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :

* Continues to target ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50-80 percent of underlying NPAT in 2017

* Q3 reported NPAT $‍32.1 ​million versus $46.7 million a year ago

* Qtrly net earned premium $100.1 million, down 13.6 percent

* Qtrly underlying NPAT $‍40.5 million, down 14.6 percent

* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent

* House price growth continues to moderate following regulatory measures to slow investment lending growth

* FY loss ratio guidance updated to be between 35 and 40 per cent (based on current premium earning pattern)​

* FY 2017 guidance has been updated from that provided in Feb reflecting better than expected loss performance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
