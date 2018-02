BRIEF-Geo Group Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share $0.67

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc:

* THE GEO GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES $200 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.67

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $556 MILLION TO $561 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $569 MILLION VERSUS $566.6 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.57

* QTRLY ‍NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.52 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE $9.6 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* ‍APPROVED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $200.0 MILLION OF GEO‘S COMMON STOCK THROUGH OCTOBER 20, 2020​

* GEO GROUP - ‍STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH ON HAND, FREE CASH FLOW, AND BORROWINGS UNDER GEO'S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​