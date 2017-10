Sept 15 (Reuters) - Geonext Corp

* Says co’s unit Area Energy plans to sell Hitachiomiya-based solar power generation station related rights to SUNLIFE-Corporation Co., Ltd. on Oct. 20, for about 90 million yen

* Says generated output of the solar power generation station is 1,530kW

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WMtm6n

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)