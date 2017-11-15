FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd-32,500 boepd​
November 15, 2017 / 11:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd-32,500 boepd​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd:

* GeoPark Ltd - ‍has approved risk-balanced work program for 2018 that will increase production by an estimated 15-20% and boost operating cash flows​

* ‍Sees 2018 capital expenditure program of $100-110 million, fully-funded by cash flow from operations​

* ‍Currently has commodity risk management contracts in place covering 35-50% of its production for 1H2018​

* GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 average production of 31,500 boepd - 32,500 boepd​

* GeoPark Ltd sees ‍2018 exit production targeted at 34,000 plus boepd​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
