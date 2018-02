Jan 31 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG:

* ‍TO ACQUIRE SWISS PRECISION CASTING MANUFACTURER​

* ‍BOTH PARTIES AGREED TO KEEP TRANSACTION PRICE CONFIDENTIAL​

* GF AUTOMOTIVE, A DIVISION OF GF, IS TO PURCHASE 100% OF PRECICAST INDUSTRIAL HOLDING SA

* UPON CLOSING, THE DIVISION WILL BE RENAMED GF CASTING SOLUTIONS