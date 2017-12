BRIEF-Georgia Power moves forward with Vogtle 3, 4 project

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Southern Co:

* GEORGIA POWER WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH VOGTLE 3 & 4 PROJECT

* RECEIVED UNANIMOUS APPROVAL FROM GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION TO COMPLETE VOGTLE 3 & 4 NEAR WAYNESBORO

* UNIT 3 EXPECTED ONLINE IN NOVEMBER 2021 & UNIT 4 IN NOVEMBER 2022

* AGREED TO NEW PENALTIES FOR DELAYS, COST INCREASES IN ADDITION TO PENALTIES FROM PREVIOUS DEAL APPROVED EARLIER THIS YEAR BY GEORGIA PSC

* UNDER THE AMENDED STRUCTURE, SHAREHOLDERS WILL SEE IMPACT OF ABOUT $750 MILLION THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022