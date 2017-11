Nov 8 (Reuters) - GEOX SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 732.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 739.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITH REGARD TO FY 2017, EXPECTS SLIGHT FALL IN SALES BUT SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY YEAR ON YEAR

* ORDER BACKLOG (WHOLESALE CHANNEL) FOR 2018 SPRING/SUMMER SEASON SHOWS 3.5% GROWTH‍​