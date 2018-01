Jan 18 (Reuters) - Geox Spa:

* FY PRELIM REVENUE EUR 884.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 900.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GREGORIO BORGO RESIGNS AS CEO, THE COMPANY TO APPOINT MATTEO MASCAZZINI AS NEW CEO

* MATTEO MASCAZZINI WILL STEP DOWN AT END-JANUARY AS‍ CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF GUCCI AMERICA Source text for Eikon:

