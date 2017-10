Oct 24 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA :

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA: GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP INCREASES THE STAKE IN PORTFOLIO COMPANY REMERGE

* ‍REMERGE WILL AT LEAST QUADRUPLE ITS REVENUE IN 2017 COMPARED TO 2016 AND IS ALREADY PROFITABLE​

‍NOW HOLDS A SHARE OF 2.2% IN REMERGE​