Dec 22 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA:

* GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA: GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP LOOKS BACK ON A SUCCESSFUL YEAR 2017 AND GIVES AN OUTLOOK ON 2018

* SEES PRELIM NET PROFIT OF AT LEAST 0.20 EUR PER SHARE FOR OVERALL YEAR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)