Feb 15 (Reuters) - German Motor Vehicle Authority KBA says :

* BMW 320 DIESEL MODEL COMPLIANT WITH EMISSIONS RULES

* KBA SAYS EMISSIONS FOUND TO BE NORMAL UNDER BOTH TEST BENCH AND REAL WORLD TESTING CONDITIONS, NO EVIDENCE OF DEFEAT DEVICES FOUND

* KBA SAYS ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP DEUTSCHE UMWELTHILFE‘S CLAIMS ABOUT INCREASEd NOX LEVELS BASED ON “ABNORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: