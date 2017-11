Oct 31 (Reuters) - Geron Corp

* Geron announces fast track designation granted to imetelstat for lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes

* Geron Corp - FDA grants fast track designation for potential treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia​

* Geron- J‍anssen sponsored application for fast track designation using preliminary data from clinical trial being conducted by Janssen in lower risk MDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: