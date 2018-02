Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG:

* FOURTH-QUARTER REVENUES UP 4.7%, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 6.7%.‍​

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.10 PER SHARE (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 1.05)‍​

* SEES 2018 REVENUES BETWEEN YEAR-EARLIER LEVEL AND 1.4 BILLION EUROS

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AT 305-315 MILLION EUR

* INCREASING ITS LONG-TERM GUIDANCE FOR GX ROCE FROM THE PREVIOUS LEVEL OF AT LEAST 12% TO AROUND 15%

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA 97.6 MILLION EUR