BRIEF-Gerry Weber Decides New Managing Board Structure

Feb 21 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER:

* DGAP-ADHOC: GERRY WEBER: SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDES NEW MANAGING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMMISSIONS MANAGING BOARD TO DEVELOP A PERFORMANCE PROGRAMME FOR A SUSTAINABLE INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF JÖRG STÜBER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EXTENDED​

* JOHANNES EHLING APPOINTED CHIEF SALES OFFICER AND CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER ALREADY EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018

* PROJECTS GROUP REVENUES OF BETWEEN EUR 870 MILLION AND EUR 890 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/18

* EBIT REPORTED EXPECTED TO COME IN AT BETWEEN EUR 10 MILLION AND EUR 20 MILLION

* ASSUMES FURTHER EXTRAORDINARY EFFECTS IN FY 2017/18​