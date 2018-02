BRIEF-Gerry Weber FY EBIT Down At EUR 10.3 Mln​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber:

* FY ‍SALES REVENUES OF EUR 880.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 900.8 MILLION)​

* FY ‍EBIT REPORTED OF EUR 10.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 13.8 MILLION)​

* ‍EXPECTS TO GENERATE ALMOST STABLE GROUP REVENUES OF EUR 870 MILLION TO EUR 890 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2017/18​

* ‍PROJECTS CONSOLIDATED EBIT (REPORTED) OF BETWEEN EUR 10.0 MILLION AND EUR 20.0 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017/18​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF EUR 0.8 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016/17 (PREVIOUS YEAR: NET PROFIT OF EUR 0.5 MILLION)​