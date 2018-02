BRIEF-GE’s Power Services Business Signs Service Agreement With Shell Petroleum Development Co

Feb 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS- SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT CO FOR ITS 650MW AFAM VI COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT

* GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS- AGREEMENT WILL COVER PLANNED MAINTENANCE FOR THREE EXISTING GE GT13E2 GAS TURBINES AS WELL AS ONE GE STEAM TURBINE

* GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS- ORDER INCLUDES GE’S MXL2 UPGRADES TO HELP INCREASE PLANT CAPACITY BY UP TO 30MW WHILE INCREASING ITS EFFICIENCY Source text: (bit.ly/2BWFYBU) Further company coverage: