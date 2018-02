Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cogeco Inc:

* GESTION AUDEM SELLS A SMALL BLOCK OF SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* COGECO - ‍GESTION AUDEM INC. ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 288,180 SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS​

* COGECO INC - TRANSACTION DOES NOT ALTER CONTROL OF COGECO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: