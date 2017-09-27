BRIEF-Get Holdings announces regarding diposal of property

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Get Holdings Ltd
* Million Worldwide, Original Purchaser, Talent Vision and company entered into cancellation agreement
* Talent Vision as vendor and purchaser (as nominee of original purchaser ) entered into SP agreement
* Consideration for disposal of property HK$20 million
* Pursuant to cancellation agreement Original Provisional sp agreement in relation to original disposal shall be cancelled
* Group expects to recognise unaudited loss of about HK$2.38 million from property disposal
* Expect that net proceeds from property disposal will be approximately HK$18.1 million