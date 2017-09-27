FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Get Holdings announces regarding diposal of property
September 27, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Get Holdings announces regarding diposal of property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Get Holdings Ltd

* Million Worldwide, Original Purchaser, Talent Vision and company entered into cancellation agreement

* Talent Vision as vendor and purchaser (as nominee of original purchaser ) entered into SP agreement

* Consideration for disposal of property HK$20 million

* Pursuant to cancellation agreement Original Provisional sp agreement in relation to original disposal shall be cancelled

* Group expects to recognise unaudited loss of about HK$2.38 million from property disposal

* Expect that net proceeds from property disposal will be approximately HK$18.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

