Oct 4 (Reuters) - Get Holdings Ltd

* Expected to record a significant loss for nine months ended 30 September 2017

* Expected result due to segment loss of securities investment business of group of not more than HK$300 million for 2017 3Q periodGroup is expected to record a revenue of approximately HK$73.3 million from software business for eight months ended 31 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: