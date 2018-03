March 2 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* PLANS TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO 20 MILLION SHARES AND UP TO 50 MILLION SHARES‍​

* PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 20 MILLION SHARES FOR UP TO 1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION‍​

* PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 50 MILLION SHARES FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS IN ONE OR FEW SHARE CAPITAL INCREASES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)