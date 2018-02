Feb 23 (Reuters) - Getin Holding SA:

* SAYS IMPAIRMENT UPDATE BY IDEA BANK WILL RESULT IN CORRECTION OF ITS ATTRIBUTABLE RESULT FOR Q3 2017 BY 15.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS WILL PUBLISH CORRECTED Q3 2017 REPORT SEPARATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)