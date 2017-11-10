BRIEF-Getinge sets new financial targets after distribution of Arjo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Revised strategy, new financial targets and restated financial information for Getinge (excluding Arjo)

* Says ‍focus is on organic growth and Getinge foresees an organic market growth of 2-4% on average during 2017-2020 in addressable market​

* Says ‍Getinge’s organic growth in net sales is expected to increase gradually during 2018 and move closer to expected market growth on a run-rate basis by end of 2018​

* Says targets ‍average growth in organic net sales: 2-4%​

* Says ‍targets average earnings per share growth: >10%​

* Says ‍dividend policy: 30-50% of net income

* Getinge is distributing the Patient & Post-Acute Care business area​ into a separately listed company called Arjo

* Getinge is distributing the Patient & Post-Acute Care business area​ into a separately listed company called Arjo

* Says Arjo's shares of series B will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm on December 12, 2017