BRIEF-Gevo Q2 loss per share $0.66

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gevo Inc
* Gevo reports 2nd quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.44
* Q2 loss per share $0.66
* Q2 revenue $7.5 million versus $8.1 million
* Gevo Inc says plans to achieve corporate-wide EBITDA burn rate of $18.0 - $20.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017
* Gevo Inc says estimates maximum annual isobutanol production capacity at luverne facility to be currently over 1 million gallons per year
* Gevo Inc says expects to produce isobutanol at levels that better match market development sales in 2017
* Gevo Inc says now expects that it will produce less than 500,000 gallons of isobutanol during 2017