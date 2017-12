Dec 15 (Reuters) - GFA Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit GFA Capital plans to set up restaurant related JV and apparel related JV with MN Design Office Co., Ltd. in January 2018

* Says unit and MN Design Office will hold 20 percent stake and 80 percent stake in the JVs respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xKsFqt

