Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gfi Informatique Sa:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 310.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 282.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OPERATING MARGIN AND NET INCOME SHOULD CONTINUE TO GROW IN VALUE, AND BE VIRTUALLY STABLE RELATIVE TO SALES