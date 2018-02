Feb 21 (Reuters) - GFL Environmental Corp:

* GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* GFL ENVIRONMENTAL CORP - ‍PRICED OFFERING OF $400 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023​

* GFL ENVIRONMENTAL CORP - ‍NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.375% PER ANNUM​