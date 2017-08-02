FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GGP Inc Q2 EPS $0.13
August 2, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-GGP Inc Q2 EPS $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ggp Inc:

* GGP Inc sees full year net income per share attributable to GGP $0.58 to $0.62

* GGP reports second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For three months ended June 30, 2017, company funds from operations was $335 million, or $0.35 per diluted share

* GGP Inc qtrly total revenues $555.8 million versus $574.6 million

* Expects net income attributable to GGP of $0.11- $0.13 for quarter ended Sept 30

* Sees company FFO per diluted share of $0.36 - $0.38 for quarter ended Sept 30

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

