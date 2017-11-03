BRIEF-Gibraltar Says qtrly earnings per share $0.64‍​

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gibraltar Industries Inc-

* Gibraltar reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $231 million to $236 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $960 million to $965 million

* Q3 sales $275 million versus I/B/E/S view $275.8 million

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.64‍​

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.67‍​

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - narrowing its full-year earnings guidance and expects GAAP EPS to be between $1.40 and $1.47 per diluted share​ for FY

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - ‍narrowing full-year earnings guidance within co’s previous guidance range​

* Gibraltar Industries Inc sees ‍fy adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.67​