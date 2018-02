Feb 21 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc:

* GIBSON ENERGY ANNOUNCES SANCTION OF $50 MILLION VIKING PIPELINE PROJECT AND REVISED 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE

* GIBSON ENERGY INC - CO‘S VIKING PIPELINE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN SERVICE IN Q1 2019

* GIBSON ENERGY INC - SEES 2018 TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL $165 MILLION - $205 MILLION