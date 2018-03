March 5 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc:

* GIBSON ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* GIBSON ENERGY INC - QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.8 MILLION VERSUS $1.4 MILLION

* GIBSON ENERGY INC - Q4 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $7 MILLION FROM ONE-TIME REVENUE ADJUSTMENTS AND RECOGNITION OF ENVIRONMENTAL REMEDIATION COSTS AT HARDISTY

* GIBSON ENERGY INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: