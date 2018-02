Feb 23(Reuters) - Giga Prize Co Ltd

* Says it signed a business and capital alliance contract with Singapore-based firm Propre Pte. Ltd., on Feb. 23, mainly regarding real estate related business

* Says the company will invest S$629,867.7 (about 51 million yen) in Propre Pte. Ltd

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/83ZZwe

