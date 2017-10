Sept 20 (Reuters) - Giga Prize Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based joint venture with president of a Tokyo-based firm on Oct. 2

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in collective housing’s information and telecommunications equipment related design, construction, maintenance and management

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Says the JV will start business from Jan. 1, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ht73sX

