FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q1 sales fell 41 pct to $2.0 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 4, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q1 sales fell 41 pct to $2.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Giga-Tronics Inc:

* Giga-Tronics reports results for the first quarter FY 2018

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Q1 sales fell 41 percent to $2.0 million

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍experienced delays with ASG orders in Q1 ended June 24, 2017​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍expects to fulfill combined orders, worth approximately $2.2 million in current fiscal year​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍it was not able to completely offset shortfall from lack of backlog for advanced signal generators in quarter​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - got 1 of expected follow on orders from United States Navy for co's real-time threat emulation system; order worth $1.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.