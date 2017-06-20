FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q4 loss per share $0.05
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 20, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q4 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Giga-tronics Inc

* Giga-Tronics reports results for the fourth quarter and FY 2017

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 sales rose 93 percent to $5.2 million

* Sees Q1 2018 sales $1.3 million to $1.7 million

* Company exited Q4 with $11.4 million in total backlog

* For personal reasons, Joey Thompson is stepping down from acting CEO role and will instead be named executive chairman

* Giga-Tronics inc - ‍joey Thompson is stepping down from acting ceo role and will instead be named Executive Chairman​

* Giga-Tronics Inc - ‍company's board of directors is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives in an attempt to enhance shareholder value​

* Company further announced that John Regazzi and Suresh Nair will be named co-chief executive officers

* Giga-Tronics inc - ‍company's board of directors has not yet set a timetable for strategic review process​

* Giga-Tronics inc - ‍further, board of directors has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction​

* Company's board is in process of reviewing strategic alternatives

* Giga-Tronics- strategic alternatives viewed by co include possible sale, merger, spin-off or other separation of a selected business

* Company anticipates its net sales for q1 of fiscal 2018 which ends june 24, 2017 to be in range of $1.3 million to $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.