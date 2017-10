Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gigamon Inc

* Gigamon - upon termination of deal with Elliott under specific cicumstances, co will be required to pay Ginsberg Holdco termination fee of $47.2 million ‍​‍​

* Gigamon - upon termination of deal under other specified circumstances, Ginsberg Holdco will be required to pay co a termination fee of $94.4 million‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2zH0rW9) Further company coverage: