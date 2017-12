Dec 6 (Reuters) - GIGAS HOSTING SA:

* SAYS TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS WITH MATURITY OF 7 YEARS‍​

* BONDS ISSUED WITHIN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH INVEREADY CONVERTIBLE FINANCE I FCR Source text: bit.ly/2BG60VI

