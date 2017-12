Dec 20 (Reuters) - GIGASET AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: GIGASET APPOINTS STEPHAN MATHYS AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* STEPHAN MATHYS NEW CFO AND MEMBER OF BOARD OF GIGASET AG FOR THREE YEARS WITH EFFECT FROM FEBRUARY 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)