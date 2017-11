Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd:

* Gilat reports continued growth in profitability in q3 2017 with gaap net income of $2.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $69.9 million versus $78.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: