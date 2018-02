BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.31 Excluding Items

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc:

* GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS AT TOP END OF GUIDANCE RANGE AND PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 SALES $653.7 MILLION

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDES FOR LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.80 TO $1.90​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2017 GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.61; ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.72​

* ‍PROJECTING TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION​

* ‍AMERICAN APPAREL EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE NET SALES OF ABOUT $100 MILLION IN 2018, UP FROM APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $595 TO $620 MILLION​

* ‍FOR 2018, COMPANY IS PROJECTING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $125 MILLION​

* GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR - ‍APPROVED 20% INCREASE IN AMOUNT OF CURRENT QTRLY DIVIDEND, DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.112 PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON APRIL 2, 2018​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.71, REVENUE VIEW $2.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $634.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S