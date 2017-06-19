FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Gilead receives approval in Canada for Vemlidy for treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection
June 19, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gilead receives approval in Canada for Vemlidy for treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead receives approval in Canada for Vemlidy™ (tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis b virus infection

* Gilead Sciences Inc - Health Canada has granted a notice of compliance for vemlidy 25mg tablets

* Gilead Sciences - patients in vemlidy arm also experienced numerically higher rates of normalization of blood serum alanine aminotransferase (alt) levels

* Gilead Sciences Inc - study 108, study 110 met their primary endpoint of non-inferiority to viread Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

