BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Says FDA Approves Biktarvy For Treatment Of HIV-1 Infection

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES GILEAD’S BIKTARVY® (BICTEGRAVIR, EMTRICITABINE, TENOFOVIR ALAFENAMIDE) FOR TREATMENT OF HIV-1 INFECTION

* GILEAD SCIENCES INC - BIKTARVY HAS A BOXED WARNING IN ITS PRODUCT LABEL REGARDING RISK OF POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B

* GILEAD SCIENCES - ‍ADDITIONAL CLINICAL TRIALS OF BIKTARVY ONGOING, INCLUDING A DEDICATED STUDY IN WOMEN; PLANS TO PRESENT DATA FROM STUDIES IN 2018​

* GILEAD SCIENCES - APPROVAL OF BIKTARVY SUPPORTED BY DATA FROM 4 ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES INCLUDING STUDIES 1489 & 1490 IN TREATMENT-NAÏVE HIV-1 INFECTED ADULTS

* GILEAD SCIENCES - APPROVAL OF BIKTARVY SUPPORTED BY DATA FROM 4 ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES INCLUDING STUDIES 1844 & 1878 IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS