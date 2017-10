Oct 24 (Reuters) - GIMV NV:

* GIMV’S & UI GESTION’S MAJORITY STAKE IN ALMAVIVA SANTÉ TO BE ACQUIRED BY ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

* ‍INVESTMENT IN ALMAVIVA GENERATED A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EQUITY VALUE AT 30 JUNE 2017 OF ABOUT EUR 0.75 PER GIMV-SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)