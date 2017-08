July 11(Reuters) - Ginza Yamagataya Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a wholly owned sewing unit, which will be capitalized at 10 million yen, on July 11, in Okayama-ken

* Says it signs an agreement with Okayama-based company, which is mainly engaged in sewing, processing, as well as sales of clothing, regarding gentleman coat manufacture business related transfer

