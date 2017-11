Nov 9 (Reuters) - Giordano International Ltd

* ‍Group sales for Q3 rose by 3.6 percent to HK$1,240 million​

* Comparable store sales & comparable store gross profit for quarter grew by 2.3 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively​

* Qtrly ‍group gross profit increased by 3.0 percent