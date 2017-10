Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring Asa

* Gjensidige bank asa: new senior unsecured SEK bond and buy-back in GJEB17

* ‍gjensidige bank asa today issued SEK 200 million in a new senior bond. Bond has floating interest rate and maturity date 27 october 2022

* Gjensidige Bank ASA has at the same time repurchased nominal NOK 230 million in GJEB17 from the market​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)