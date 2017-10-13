FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged'
October 13, 2017 / 8:13 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - GKN

* Ceo says informed of two claims in 24-hour period earlier this week, claims not litigation

* Ceo says customer claims not expected to be recurring

* Says new claims and slowdown felt like “walking down street and being mugged”

* Ceo says pricing in aersopace not changed dramatically, but we haven’t made produtivity improvements in north america to offset them

* Ceo says optimistic will see improvements in aerospace but will not happen overnight

* Ceo says says will probably take couple of years to achieve margin improvements

* Ceo says confident as we move through aerospace programme transitions will see progress in 2018 and 19 Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

