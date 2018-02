Feb 15 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* ‍PUBLISHES ITS RESPONSE CIRCULAR IN CONNECTION WITH UNSOLICITED OFFER MADE BY MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC​

* ‍BOARD CONTINUES TO VIEW OFFER AS ENTIRELY OPPORTUNISTIC AND BELIEVES THAT ITS TERMS FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUE GKN​

* ‍THIS NEW PLAN, WE EXPECT TO DELIVER £340M RECURRING ANNUAL CASH BENEFIT FROM END OF 2020​