BRIEF-GKN Says Melrose Offer Undervalues Co

Jan 15 (Reuters) - GKN Plc:

* GKN SPOKESMAN- ”GKN’S NEW CEO AND FINANCE DIRECTOR HAVE THE EXPERTISE AND COMMITMENT TO IMPLEMENT OUR TRANSFORMATION PLAN PROJECT BOOST”

* GKN SPOKESMAN- “PROJECT BOOST WILL IMPROVE OUR CASH GENERATION AND PROFIT MARGINS - AND MAXIMISE VALUE FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS”

* GKN SPOKESMAN- “MELROSE’S OPPORTUNISTIC OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUES OUR COMPANY AND ITS PROSPECTS”

* GKN SPOKESMAN- "(MELROSE'S OFFER) WOULD DEPRIVE OUR SHAREHOLDERS OF THE FULL BENEFITS OF THE VALUE THAT GKN INTENDS TO DELIVER "